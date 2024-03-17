Triptii Dimri turns showstopper for Shantnu & Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

DH Web Desk
Triptii Dimri sashayed down the ramp as a showstopper for the celebrated designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
The 'Animal' star strutted down the runway in a stunning ensemble making many heads turn in awe.
Adorned in a resplendent metallic dress, Triptii exuded an aura of undeniable glamour and sophistication.
The dress, a corseted bodice and a fitted sequinned skirt, seemed tailor-made for Triptii, accentuating her statuesque frame with every step.
Triptii looked stunning as she completed her look with lace gloves, smokey eyes and a voluminous blowout.
Showstopper Triptii greets designer Shantnu Mehra.
Designer Nikhil Mehra is seen giving a peck on showstopper Triptii Dimri's cheeks as they conclude their show at the LFW.
The designer duo presented their latest Spring Summer collection christened ‘You’, an ode to strong women at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
