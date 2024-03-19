Virat Kohli's new look sets the internet on fire

DH Web Desk

Team India's run-machine and RCB batter Virat Kohli sported a striking new hairstyle, that set the social media on fire. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim

Ace celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to social media and shared the new look of the former Team India skipper on his official Instagram account.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim

Known for his expertise in crafting unique and trendsetting looks, Aalim Hakim worked his magic, creating a hairstyle that perfectly encapsulated the King Kohli's personality and style.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim

This fresh and dynamic hairstyle has grabbed headlines and hearts alike.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim