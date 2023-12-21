World Saree Day 2023: Actors exude elegance in sarees

DH Web Desk

Legendary actor Rekha is famous for her timeless elegance in sarees.

Credit: Instagram/@legendaryrekha

Known for her strong acting skills, Vidya Balan effortlessly carries herself in silk sarees, breaking the stereotype that traditional wear is limited to specific occasions.

Credit: Instagram/@balanvidya

Aishwarya Rai is known for her classical beauty and her ability to carry off the traditional attire with her unique charm.

Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Deepika Padukone is one of the divas who can pull off a saree in any form.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also known for her graceful appearances in sarees.

Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Kajal Aggarwal has a thing for sarees. She loves draping them on various occassions.

Credit: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

Tamannaah Bhatia known for her versatile fashion sense, often stuns with her saree choices.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks