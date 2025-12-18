Year Ender 2025: Actors who took red carpet glam to the next level

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning Cannes debut in a rose-colored Tarun Tahiliani creation. The voluminous, metallic-sheen gown was paired with an ethereal veil over a low bun and finished with regal pearl jewellery for a sophisticated touch.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh channelled fantasy fiction in a corset-fit ivory gown. She leaned into the drama with flowing hair ribbons and long waves, keeping her jewellery minimal to let the whimsical styling take center stage.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Bhumi Pednekkar
Bhumi exuded main-character energy in a textured pastel gown of pink, purple, and white. The highlight was a dramatic white balloon-sleeve trail that added a whimsical touch to the ensemble, finished with soft waves and curated jewellery.
Credit: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar
Aditi Rao Hydari
Stunning in a Rahul Mishra ombre creation, Aditi Rao Hydari balanced high-fashion drama with timeless elegance. The gown's intricate sparkle was amplified by refined diamond accessories, creating a standout, sophisticated look.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur made a major statement in a body-sculpting, textured black dress with a subtle thigh slit. Accessorised with a luxury Bulgari Serpenti watch and a mini handbag, the look perfectly balances contemporary flair with timeless glamour.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Tamannaah Bhatia
Continuing her streak as a fashion icon, Tamannaah stunned in a custom-sculpted creation by Kristina Fidelskaya. The rich red wine hue was paired with a figure-hugging halter cut and subtle sequins, creating a look that was both refined and undeniably attention-grabbing.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Diana Penty
Diana embodied red carpet royalty in a shimmering cobalt blue gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. The body-sculpting design featured dramatic, waved silhouettes that exuded unapologetic glamour.
Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The global icon stunned in a custom, vintage-inspired Balmain couture piece. An homage to Pierre Balmain’s 1950s polka-dot suit, the look featured a cinched peplum jacket and a sweeping, cinematic skirt. She completed her look with a wide-brimmed hat, Jimmy Choo pumps and Bulgari diamonds.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Shah Rukh Khan
For his 2025 Met Gala debut, Shah Rukh Khan stunned in a custom all-black Sabyasachi ensemble. The "Black Dandy" look featured a floor-length coat and satin cummerbund, elevated by regal Indian flair through talismanic chains, a diamond "K" pendant, and a signature gold tiger-headed cane.
Credit: Instagram/@poojadadlani02