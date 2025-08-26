Festive fashion guide: How to dress right for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

DH Web Desk

Statement piece for your hair

Maang Tikka: An elegant mix of heritage and style, adorned with ruby and emerald-studded peacock detailing.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Adornments for your ears, face and neck

Choker Necklace Set: This brass set is a tribute to traditional design, adorned with elaborate Kundan work, colorful red and green stones, and elegant pearl drops.

Perfect for your fingers

Kundan & Pearl Ring: Featuring a circular motif, this adjustable ring is adorned with intricate Kundan stones, lustrous pearls, and subtle crystal accents, designed to elevate your festive style and beautifully enhance your hands.

Around your waistline

Pearl Drop Waist Chain: A modern take on festive wear, this waist chain features delicate pearls that create an elegant, flowing silhouette.

Complete your celebration look with stylish feet

Blue Bead Anklet: A brass creation by Gargi, adorned with delicate blue beads, adding a gentle pop of color.

