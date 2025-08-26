Festive fashion guide: How to dress right for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

DH Web Desk
Statement piece for your hair
Maang Tikka: An elegant mix of heritage and style, adorned with ruby and emerald-studded peacock detailing.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Adornments for your ears, face and neck
Choker Necklace Set: This brass set is a tribute to traditional design, adorned with elaborate Kundan work, colorful red and green stones, and elegant pearl drops.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Perfect for your fingers
Kundan & Pearl Ring: Featuring a circular motif, this adjustable ring is adorned with intricate Kundan stones, lustrous pearls, and subtle crystal accents, designed to elevate your festive style and beautifully enhance your hands.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Around your waistline
Pearl Drop Waist Chain: A modern take on festive wear, this waist chain features delicate pearls that create an elegant, flowing silhouette.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Complete your celebration look with stylish feet
Blue Bead Anklet: A brass creation by Gargi, adorned with delicate blue beads, adding a gentle pop of color.
Credit: Special Arrangement