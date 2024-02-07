5 dishes to try this Valentine’s Day

Breakfast Parfait

A breakfast parfait is a delightful and nutritious way to start your day. Combining layers of creamy yogurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy granola, this dish offers a perfect balance of flavours and textures.

Chicken Peri-Peri Wings

Chicken peri-peri wings are a delicious and spicy dish that has gained popularity worldwide. These wings are typically marinated in a flavourful peri-peri sauce made from spicy African bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, lemon juice, and various herbs and spices.

Hershey's Fantasy Pancakes

Enjoy homemade pancakes for breakfast or brunch. You can elevate its taste by adding Hershey's Caramel flavoured syrup or by adding ingredients like blueberries, bananas or chocolate chips.

Vegetarian Risotto

For a cosy and comforting option, try making a creamy risotto with seasonal vegetables like mushrooms, asparagus, or butternut squash. Finish it off with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for added richness.

Chocolate Fondue

For dessert, indulge in a romantic chocolate fondue for two. Melt high-quality chocolate with a splash of cream, then dip strawberries into the luscious chocolate sauce.

