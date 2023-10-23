Ayudha Puja: 5 must-have foods

DH Web Desk
Kesari is a sweet dish flavoured with saffron, ghee, and cardamom. It's often garnished with cashews and raisins. This is one of the most popular offerings during puja.
Sweet Pongal, also called Sakkarai Pongal, is a sweet rice dish made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, and flavoured with cardamom and cashews. It's a popular offering during festivals in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Paruppu Payasam is one of the favourite sweet dishes of Kerala and is made of cereals and jaggery as the primary items.
Rava laddu is another sweet which is prepared on festive occasions. This easy-to-make dish is made with rava, powdered sugar, nuts and ghee.
A sweet flatbread stuffed with sweet moong filling, Puran Poli is the perfect combination of taste and festival.
