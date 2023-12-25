Christmas 2023: Types of cakes to savour this holiday season

DH Web Desk

Traditional Fruitcake: A classic Christmas treat, often made with candied fruits, nuts, and soaked in rum or brandy.

|

Credit: Pexels

Gingerbread Cake: Spiced with ginger, cinnamon, and molasses, this cake is everyone's favourite. This cake can be served plain or with cream cheese frosting.

|

Credit: Pexels

Chestnut Chocolate Cake: Incorporate chestnuts into a rich chocolate cake for a unique and festive flavour.

|

Credit: Pexels

Red Velvet Cake: The vibrant red colour makes it a festive choice. Pair it with cream cheese frosting for a classic touch.

|

Credit: Pexels

Apple Cake: Filled with chunks of apples and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, this cake is reminiscent of an apple pie.

|

Credit: Pexels