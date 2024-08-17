In Pics | 5 best places in Bengaluru for Raksha Bandhan treats

Sisters assemble! Got a pen and paper? Well, be sure to make notes because Raksha Bandhan is on Monday and while you decide what you want as a gift from your brother, we want to make sure you do not struggle on the food front. While we list for you some of the best places to eat at this Raksha Bandhan, here is a heads up: We know the usual favourites (Glen's, Truffles, Corner House, Vidhyarthi Bhavan) mean the world to us Bengalurueans, but these options that we list have gram-worthy aesthetics and will certainly make your festival more fun!