In Pics | 5 best places in Bengaluru for Raksha Bandhan treats

Riddhi Kaushik
Sisters assemble! Got a pen and paper? Well, be sure to make notes because Raksha Bandhan is on Monday and while you decide what you want as a gift from your brother, we want to make sure you do not struggle on the food front. While we list for you some of the best places to eat at this Raksha Bandhan, here is a heads up: We know the usual favourites (Glen's, Truffles, Corner House, Vidhyarthi Bhavan) mean the world to us Bengalurueans, but these options that we list have gram-worthy aesthetics and will certainly make your festival more fun!
We know most people prefer to eat vegetarian food on Raksha Bandhan hence, behold one of the best veg restaurants in Bengaluru -- Burma Burma! This Burmese eatery has branches all over the city and offers a wide variety of mocktails as well. If you are feeling a little adventurous, try their samosa soup and thank us later!
Credit: Zomato
Okay so hear us out. If you are asking your brother for a treat, might as well hit the best spots in the city. Khmer Kitchen, though on the pricey side, will satisfy your eyes as well as your taste buds. This Cambodian restaurant looks aesthetic and has extremely wholesome soups and dim sum options that you should definitely try!
Credit: khmer-kitchen.in
Another vegetarian option that is going to blow your mind with its fusion foods is Street Storyss. Be it their jackfruit nihari with sourdough kulcha or ghee roast soya chaap, this eatery should definitely be on your list! The fact that there is no music blasting in your ears makes it an ideal spot to enjoy a meal, talk, laugh, and have the time of your lives!
Credit: Zomato
Okay, who are we kidding? Raksha Bandhan is on a Monday which is most likely going to be a working day. But don't let adulting get in the way of fun. Take your laptop and head to The Kind for freshly brewed coffee and delicious breads. While anything you pick here will surely be soulful, their mocha, cream cheese dumplings and buns, and smoothie bowls are flavour bombs!
Credit: Zomato
Remember how growing up, you would sit on the floor and share a meal with your siblings? Well, this no-nonsense cafe hidden inside the Madiwala Fab India will take you down the memory lane. This eatery fits around 10-15 people at max and is best known for its paratha and chai combo. Best part? Right after you finish a hearty meal, you can shop your heart out at the Fab India attached to it.
Credit: Zomato