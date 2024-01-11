Korean classics with a twist: 5 Creative recipes to delight your taste buds

DH Web Desk
Ramen Reinvented
Experience the extraordinary transformation of Ramen noodles into a culinary masterpiece. This fusion technique blends warmth and charm, resulting in a dish that not only comforts but also sparks inspiration in your kitchen.
Credit: Instagram/@thakursistersofficial
Crispy Rice Paper Aloo Samosa
Indulge in the culinary magic of Crispy Rice Paper Aloo Samosa, a tantalizing twist on a classic favourite. Encased in a delicate, golden rice paper shell, each bite promises a symphony of crispy layers and flavorful potato goodness.
Credit: Instagram/@thakursistersofficial
Cheesy Ramen Dumplings
Delight your taste buds with the ultimate winter treat - Ramen Cheese Dumplings. These crispy, gooey delights combine the comfort of Ramen with the decadence of cheese, redefining indulgence in every bite.
Credit: Instagram/@thakursistersofficial
Gol Gappe Elevated
Prepare to be amazed as the Thakur Sisters revolutionize gol gappas using the delicate crispness of rice paper. Each bite is an explosion of textures and flavors, blending the best of street food favorites into an unforgettable experience.
Credit: Instagram/@thakursistersofficial
Momo Marvels with Rice Paper
Witness the mesmerizing artistry as rice paper wraps around savoury fillings, elevating the beloved momo to a whole new level. This fusion of Korean and Delhi street food is the ultimate comfort dish you won't want to miss.
Credit: Instagram/@thakursistersofficial