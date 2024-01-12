Makar Sankranti 2024: 5 Delicious dishes to try this year

DH Web Desk

Til Ladoo

A tasty sweet snack made with sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts. This is one of the must prepare dishs on Makar Sankranti.

Credit: Instagram/@jhunuskitchen

Puran Poli

A traditional sweet flatbread made with chana dal and stuffing of coconut, jaggery and cardamom is a popular during Makar Sankranti dish.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Chikki

A popular winter sweet, it is essentially a brittle made with jaggery and various nuts.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Pongal

A popular South Indian dish made with rice and lentils, flavored with black pepper, cumin, ginger, and ghee. There are various types of Pongal, and one of the most common variations is Ven Pongal.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Avarekalu Bath

A flavourful and aromatic dish made with avarekalu (beans), rice, and a blend of spices. A specialty in Karnataka, this is prepared especially during the winter season.

Credit: X/@anilbhatortho