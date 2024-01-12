Makar Sankranti 2024: 5 Delicious dishes to try this year

DH Web Desk
Til Ladoo
A tasty sweet snack made with sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts. This is one of the must prepare dishs on Makar Sankranti.
Credit: Instagram/@jhunuskitchen
Puran Poli
A traditional sweet flatbread made with chana dal and stuffing of coconut, jaggery and cardamom is a popular during Makar Sankranti dish.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Chikki
A popular winter sweet, it is essentially a brittle made with jaggery and various nuts.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Pongal
A popular South Indian dish made with rice and lentils, flavored with black pepper, cumin, ginger, and ghee. There are various types of Pongal, and one of the most common variations is Ven Pongal.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Avarekalu Bath
A flavourful and aromatic dish made with avarekalu (beans), rice, and a blend of spices. A specialty in Karnataka, this is prepared especially during the winter season.
Credit: X/@anilbhatortho