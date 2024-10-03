Navratri 2024 Fasting Guide: Best foods to eat and what to avoid these 9 days

DH Web Desk
Onion and garlic are viewed as tamasic foods in Ayurveda, known to stimulate negative emotions. Hence, these foods are not consumed during the Navratri festival.
Credit: Pexels
Packaged and processed foods are loaded with preservatives and additives, which are regarded impure.
Credit: Pexels
Opt for satvik foods as they are light on the digestive system.
Credit: Pexels
Fruits are a great source of vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them perfect for keeping your energy up throughout the day while fasting.
Credit: Pexels
Dairy products like milk, curd, butter and paneer are consumed during Navratri fasting as they are rich in protein and calcium.
Credit: Pexels
All forms of non-vegetarian foods are strictly prohibited during Navratri as this time is dedicated to spiritual cleansing.
Credit: Pexels
Navratri is a time for spiritual purification, and any form of alcohol is strictly prohibited.
Credit: Pexels