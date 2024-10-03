Navratri 2024 Fasting Guide: Best foods to eat and what to avoid these 9 days

Onion and garlic are viewed as tamasic foods in Ayurveda, known to stimulate negative emotions. Hence, these foods are not consumed during the Navratri festival.

Packaged and processed foods are loaded with preservatives and additives, which are regarded impure.

Opt for satvik foods as they are light on the digestive system.

Fruits are a great source of vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them perfect for keeping your energy up throughout the day while fasting.

Dairy products like milk, curd, butter and paneer are consumed during Navratri fasting as they are rich in protein and calcium.

All forms of non-vegetarian foods are strictly prohibited during Navratri as this time is dedicated to spiritual cleansing.

Navratri is a time for spiritual purification, and any form of alcohol is strictly prohibited.

