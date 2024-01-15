Pongal 2024: 5 treats you just can't miss eating!

DH Web Desk
Ven Pongal
One of the basic and common type of Pongal, this dish is made with rice and yellow moong dal, cooked with black pepper, cumin and ginger.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Sweet Pongal
A traditional sweet dish made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, nuts and raisins, it is a must dish during the festival.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Millets Pongal
For a healthier version, you can try replacing rice with millets. The preparation method remains the same, but the choice of millet adds a nutty flavour and increases the nutritional value.
Credit: Instagram/@cookingwithshobha
Ghee Pongal
Though similar to Ven Pongal, Ghee Pongal is richer in ghee, giving it a more indulgent flavour.
Credit: Instagram/@premasculinary
Akkaravadisal
The twin sister of sweet Pongal, this dish is a rich and flavourful sweet Pongal made with rice, lentils, jaggery, and milk.
Credit: Instagram/@premasculinary