Ramadan 2024: Traditional dishes across the world

Fatteh: A hearty dish made with layers of rice, pieces of bread, and meat, all soaked in a flavorful broth and topped with a garlic-tomato sauce and fried nuts.
Credit: X/@DriveInGetACoke
Harira: A rich aromatic soup made with tomatoes, lentils, chickpeas, and spices. It's often served with dates to break the fast during Ramadan.
Credit: Instagram/@testkitchen
Haleem: A delicious porridge made from wheat, barley, meat, flavored with a blend of spices. It's slow-cooked to achieve a creamy texture, often served with lemon wedges, dry fruits and fried onions and is usually served for breakfast.
Credit: X/@vegirajuteja
Ketupat: A type of rice cake cooked by wrapped in palm leaves and boiling it. This staple Malay food is served with opor ayam (chicken in coconut milk), rendang (spicy meat stew).
Credit: Instagram/@tastemadeindonesia
Sambousek: Believed to be from Central Asia or the Middle East, this traditional dish is half-moon-shaped fried small pie stuffed with either meat or cheese.
Credit: Instagram/@manaesho
Pakoras: Deep-fried pakoras are made from chickpea flour batter mixed with various veggies such as potatoes, onions, spinach, or cauliflower. They are popular as an appetizer for iftar.
Credit: Pexels