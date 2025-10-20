Stuffed parathas to vegetable-loaded Poha: Easy Indian dinner recipes ready in 30 minutes

DH Web Desk
Vegetable-Loaded Poha
Poha is a simple yet healthy meal, made with a flavorful tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and cashews. You can spice it up to your liking, adding a tangy twist with the right seasonings.
Spiced Masala Oats
Ditch the Maggi and opt for masala oats, a nutritious and fibre-rich alternative that's ready in just 30 minutes, perfect for a quick dinner fix.
Vegetable Pulao
Pulao loaded with colorful veggies, whole spices, and a dash of ghee is a perfect meal solution. Pair it with a refreshing raita, crunchy pappad, or tangy pickle for a satisfying dinner.
Stuffed Paratha with Pickle
Stuffed parathas, packed with ingredients like onions, potatoes, paneer, or a mix of vegetables and finished off with a tangy pickle, make for a delicious and satisfying option.
Pongal with Coconut Chutney
For a nutritious and substantial dinner, Pongal is the perfect choice. It’s a tempting, satisfying dish that not only fills you up but also offers a delightful finish when served with freshly prepared coconut chutney.
