Top 10 best puddings in the world

Rank 10| Kheer: A popular festive dessert in India made by simmering rice in milk, sweetened with sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts.
Rank 09| Tavuk gogsu: A unique and traditional Turkish dessert, made of chicken breast with sugar and milk.
Rank 08| Panna Cotta: A delightful Italian dessert known for its creamy and silky texture. It is made by simmering together cream, milk, sugar, and gelatin.
Rank 07| Phirni: Another popular Indian dessert which made it to the list. This dish is made with ground rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and sometimes saffron.
Rank 06| Curau: A delightful dessert made with sugar, creamy corn flavor, and is especially enjoyed during festivals and special occasions in Brazil.
Rank 05| Kazandibi: A popular Turkish dessert is made by caramelizing the sugar at the bottom of the pan, which gives the dessert a unique flavor and a slightly chewy, caramelized crust at the bottom.
Rank 04| Khao niao mamuang: A popular Thai dessert, Khao niao mamuang is also known as Mango Sticky Rice, and is made with ripe mangoes with sticky glutinous rice and a drizzle of coconut sauce.
Rank 03| Tembleque: A classic Puerto Rican dessert, this pudding is loved for its creamy and coconut flavor. It is made by cooking coconut cream, coconut milk, cornstarch, sugar and garnished with ground cinnamon.
Rank 02| Firin Sutlac: One of the most famous Turkish desserts, Firin Sutlac is known for its rich and creamy texture.
Rank 01| Sholeh Zard: Iranian rice pudding, Sholeh Zard has topped the list of 10 best puddings in the world by Taste Atlas. Made during special occasions and celebrations, this saffron-infused dessert is known for its vibrant yellow color and fragrant aroma.
