Top 10 best puddings in the world

DH Web Desk

Rank 10| Kheer: A popular festive dessert in India made by simmering rice in milk, sweetened with sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Rank 09| Tavuk gogsu: A unique and traditional Turkish dessert, made of chicken breast with sugar and milk.

|

Credit: X/@hishh

Rank 08| Panna Cotta:  A delightful Italian dessert known for its creamy and silky texture. It is made by simmering together cream, milk, sugar, and gelatin.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Rank 07| Phirni: Another popular Indian dessert which made it to the list. This dish is made with ground rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and sometimes saffron.

|

Credit: X/@RumkiSpoon

Rank 06| Curau: A delightful dessert made with sugar, creamy corn flavor, and is especially enjoyed during festivals and special occasions in Brazil.

|

Credit: X/@leetuitaa

Rank 05| Kazandibi: A popular Turkish dessert is made by caramelizing the sugar at the bottom of the pan, which gives the dessert a unique flavor and a slightly chewy, caramelized crust at the bottom.

|

Credit: Instagram/@splendidtable

Rank 04| Khao niao mamuang: A popular Thai dessert, Khao niao mamuang is also known as Mango Sticky Rice, and is made with ripe mangoes with sticky glutinous rice and a drizzle of coconut sauce.

|

Credit: X/@SanjeevKapoor

Rank 03| Tembleque: A classic Puerto Rican dessert, this pudding is loved for its creamy and coconut flavor. It is made by cooking coconut cream, coconut milk, cornstarch, sugar and garnished with ground cinnamon.

|

Credit: Instagram/@casadelala224

Rank 02| Firin Sutlac: One of the most famous Turkish desserts, Firin Sutlac is known for its rich and creamy texture.

|

Credit: Instagram/@tarifyazar

Rank 01| Sholeh Zard: Iranian rice pudding, Sholeh Zard has topped the list of 10 best puddings in the world by Taste Atlas. Made during special occasions and celebrations, this saffron-infused dessert is known for its vibrant yellow color and fragrant aroma.

|

Credit: X/@still_oppressed