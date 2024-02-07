Valentine's Day 2024: 7 delicious cakes to try on V-Day

DH Web Desk
Red Velvet Cake
A classic choice for Valentine's Day with its rich red colour and creamy frosting.
Strawberry Shortcake
Layers of moist vanilla cake, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream create a light and refreshing dessert.
Rose Petal Cake
Decorate a vanilla cake with edible rose petals for a romantic and visually stunning dessert.
Heart-shaped Cake
A heart-shaped cake of your favourite flavour and decorate it with frosting and sprinkles for a romantic touch.
Tiramisu Cake
Layers of coffee-soaked sponge cake, mascarpone cheese filling, and cocoa powder create a luscious Italian-inspired dessert.
Black Forest Cake
Cherry Almond Cake
A moist almond-flavoured cake filled with sweet cherry preserves and topped with almond slices.
