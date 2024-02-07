Valentine's Day 2024: 7 delicious cakes to try on V-Day

DH Web Desk

Red Velvet Cake

A classic choice for Valentine's Day with its rich red colour and creamy frosting.

|

Credit: Pexels

Strawberry Shortcake

Layers of moist vanilla cake, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream create a light and refreshing dessert.

|

Credit: Pexels

Rose Petal Cake

Decorate a vanilla cake with edible rose petals for a romantic and visually stunning dessert.

|

Credit: Pexels

Heart-shaped Cake

A heart-shaped cake of your favourite flavour and decorate it with frosting and sprinkles for a romantic touch.

|

Credit: Pexels

Tiramisu Cake

Layers of coffee-soaked sponge cake, mascarpone cheese filling, and cocoa powder create a luscious Italian-inspired dessert.

|

Credit: Pexels

Black Forest Cake

Layers of coffee-soaked sponge cake, mascarpone cheese filling, and cocoa powder create a luscious Italian-inspired dessert.

|

Credit: Pexels

Cherry Almond Cake

A moist almond-flavoured cake filled with sweet cherry preserves and topped with almond slices.

|

Credit: Pexels