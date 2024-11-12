From Beans to Brews: 5 Best coffee destinations in India you need to add to your bucket list

DH Web Desk
Called the Coffee capital of India, Coorg is home to sprawling coffee estates where traditional methods have been passed down through generations. It is a must-visit destination for those seeking both culture and flavour. You can also taste the renowned civet coffee in Coorg.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Chikkamagaluru has a rich coffee history that dates back centuries and the misty hills are proof that this place is home to the best aromatic coffee plantations. A guided tour through the lush estates will empower and educate you about the history and cultivation of Indian coffee.
Credit: Instagram/@chikmagaluru_tourism
Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley is one of the least explored spots and is slowly gaining popularity among adventure seekers and coffee lovers. Visitors can enjoy guided tours of lush plantations and witness the hand-picking of coffee cherries.
Credit: Instagram/@arakuvalleytouristhub
Tamil Nadu's Yercaud is one of the budding coffee plantations in India that is attracting attention from all corners. Known for its high-quality Arabica beans, this place adds a rich cultural layer to the experience of the production of Indian coffee. One can stroll through coffee plantations, savour freshly brewed coffee, and relax at scenic viewpoints showcasing the stunning rolling valleys.
Credit: Pexels
Wayanad in Kerala is also home to some best quality coffee having a history of over 250 years. One can explore the coffee plantations and learn about sustainable farming practices along with a taste of the exceptional flavours of coffee.
Credit: Instagram/@yercaud_sherva_stellar_resort