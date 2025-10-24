From Sugarcane to Water Chestnut: Fruits you must consider during Chhath Puja 2025

DH Web Desk
More than a sweet treat, sugarcane is a powerful symbol of joy and prosperity during Chhath. Offered whole in the arghya basket, it represents a bountiful harvest, signifying natural abundance and the deep-seated hope for lasting happiness in the home.
Credit: Meta AI
Banana is a key offering in the puja thali, the banana is a triple blessing: it secures health, promotes fertility, and grants protection.
Credit: Meta AI
Devotees believe coconut is closely associated with Goddess Lakshmi and has the power to cleanse the soul. Offering this on Chhath is believed to open the path to both material abundance and spiritual well-being.
Credit: Meta AI
Water chestnut is one of the revered offerings in the Chhath arghya and is dedicated to attracting wealth and comprehensive well-being.
Credit: Meta AI
Considered for its wholesome purity, pomelo is an essential citrus offering during Chhath Puja. Offering this fruit is believed to summon the divine favour and grace of Chhathi Maiya upon the devotee's life.
Credit: Meta AI