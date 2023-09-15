Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 types of prasads to offer to Lord Ganesha

DH Web Desk

Modak is one of the most offered sweets on Ganesh Chaturthi. This easy to make cone shaped sweet can be made healthy with nutrient-rich nuts, dates and figs.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Puran poli, a popular Maharashtrian sweet, is a sweet roti made with chana dal and jaggery. The filling is made of jaggery and coconut and is spiced with cardamom.

Credit: Getty Images

Coconut barfi is a sweet made from freshly grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Panjiri is a nutritious sweet made with roasted wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and various dry fruits like almonds and cashews.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Payasam, also known as kheer, is made with rice or vermicelli, milk, and sugar and flavored with cardamom or saffron.

Credit: Getty Images