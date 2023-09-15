Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 types of prasads to offer to Lord Ganesha

DH Web Desk
Modak is one of the most offered sweets on Ganesh Chaturthi. This easy to make cone shaped sweet can be made healthy with nutrient-rich nuts, dates and figs.
Puran poli, a popular Maharashtrian sweet, is a sweet roti made with chana dal and jaggery. The filling is made of jaggery and coconut and is spiced with cardamom.
Coconut barfi is a sweet made from freshly grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom.
Panjiri is a nutritious sweet made with roasted wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and various dry fruits like almonds and cashews.
Payasam, also known as kheer, is made with rice or vermicelli, milk, and sugar and flavored with cardamom or saffron.
