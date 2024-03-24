In Pics | 5 Must-try Holi delights

DH Web Desk
Gujiya: A must try Holi sweet, Gujiya is a sweet dumpling filled with a delectable mixture of khoya, dried fruits, and nuts. Deep-fried to golden perfection dusted with powdered sugar, this indulgent delight is the perfect way to give a sweet note to Holi.
Credit: DH File Photo
Bhang Pakoras: This Holi give a savory twist on the classic Holi snack, indulge in Bhang Pakoras. These crispy fritters are made by dipping assorted vegetables in a spicy chickpea batter infused with bhang, adding an extra element of fun to your Holi celebrations.
Credit: DH File Photo
Thandai: A perfect drink to cool off from the heat of the day. This refreshing glass of a traditional Holi drink is made from a blend of milk, almonds, pistachios, saffron, and aromatic spices like cardamom and fennel.
Credit: DH File Photo
Dahi Vada: A plate of Dahi Vada, which are soft lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt and topped with several chutneys and crunchy sev is perfect for enjoying Holi.
Credit: DH File Photo
Aloo Tikki: This beloved Indian street food is a must-try during Holi celebrations. A crispy savory potato patty seasoned with spices is served hot with chutneys.
Credit: DH File Photo