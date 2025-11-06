In Pics| 7 times Bollywood actresses slayed in mermaid gowns

DH Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi oozes the essence of Old Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking silver mermaid gown adorned with delicate beadwork. She completed her look with a simple diamond choker and side-parted hair, making her look both classic and contemporary.

|

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Manushi Chillar

Beauty queen Manushi spills royalty in a breathtaking golden sequined mermaid ensemble featuring a plunging halter-neck crop top. She paired it with a matching high-waisted skirt that flares into an exaggerated fishtail hem.

|

Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar

Kiara Advani

Kiara looks stunning in a strapless mermaid gown featuring an abstract watercolour print with flowing tulle extensions that create movement and fantasy.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Ananya Panday

Ananya was pure romance in her champagne mermaid gown. The classic strapless sweetheart neckline and intricate beaded bodice created a sophisticated base, while the feathered skirt introduced dynamic movement.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari makes a powerful statement in a classic black strapless mermaid gown with a striking gold sculptural shoulder piece that adds an avant-garde twist to the timeless silhouette.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sharvari

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi stuns in an ivory mermaid lehenga adorned with silver embroidery and intricate beads. The heavily embellished sleeves bring soft elegance, with the off-shoulder cut and flowing train giving it a royal flair.

|

Credit: Instagram/@khushikapoor

Shanaya Kapoor

In a fiery red mermaid gown, Shanaya Kapoor rocks a gracefully draped sculpted silhouette. The off-shoulder cut and dramatic flare exude power, softened by tousled waves and a diamond necklace that add effortless allure.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02