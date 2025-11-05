In Pics| Actresses who are setting luxury eyewear trends

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt
Jigra star Alia’s off-duty look in Gucci’s geometric shades is all about relaxed luxury. Alia aced the modern-day minimal aesthetic with effortless charm by pairing this stylish eyepiece with comfy and stylish streetwear.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika Padukone
Time and again, Deepika has proved why she is hailed as a style icon. Deepika was recently seen wearing stylish Elie Saab sunglasses. Priced between 35K and 45K, the stylish, wide-tinted lenses and metallic rims make it a standout accessory.
Credit: Elie Saab
Kiara Advani
Game Changer Kiara glittered in stylish Miss Dior B1U crystal-dusted frames. Priced over a lakh, her eyewear game is as dazzling as her red-carpet looks.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
For her family vacation, Kareena was seen wearing iconic Ray-Ban sunnies worth around Rs 20K. Bebo has always proved that understated elegance never goes out of style. With her signature “Poo” energy, she made basic black look anything but ordinary.
Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Sonal Chauhan
The Jannat star Sonal Chauhan exuded sheer luxury at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai. She was spotted in her Jacques Marie Mage eyewear. Priced around Rs 1.5L, the handcrafted golden frames with metallic accents radiate a sense of high-end elegance and timeless charm.
Credit: Special Arrangement