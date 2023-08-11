In Pics | Sustainable furniture trends to look forward to in 2023

DH Web Desk
Eco-Friendly Finishes: The year saw a revolutionary shift in furniture designs. Water-based finishes were favoured over chemical or oil-based counterparts as this transition enhances furniture's longevity and contributes to a healthier environment by minimising harmful emissions.
Renewability Materials: In 2023, the spotlight shone brightly on renewable raw materials. Wood took centre stage alongside eco-friendly options such as bamboo, cotton, and recycled materials. Innovating with raw materials such as vegan leather further highlighted the industry's commitment to reducing its ecological footprint.
Handcrafted Excellence: In a world increasingly reliant on automation, the beauty of handcrafted materials beckons. Handmade pieces offer a unique charm and authenticity while reducing the reliance on energy-intensive machinery. This return to artisanal craftsmanship contributes to a more sustainable design landscape.
Durability and Longevity: To reduce waste accumulation, designers are crafting furniture meant to withstand the test of time. By creating pieces built to last, the industry makes a substantial stride towards minimising its environmental impact.
Ethical Sourcing and Transparency: As consumers become more socially and environmentally conscious, ethically sourced materials gain prominence. Furniture designers actively seek materials that align with ethical standards, ensuring that every element, from wood to fabric, is responsibly sourced.
