In Pictures| 7 most expensive fruits in the world

DH Web Desk
Rank 01| Yubari King Melon
Famous for their ideal sweetness and refined taste, these melons are grown in Yubari, Hokkaido, and are often gifted as tokens of luxury. At auctions, they fetch extraordinary sums, such as in 2008, when a pair of Yubari King Melons was sold for a remarkable $30,000 (over Rs 24 lakh).
Credit: Instagram/@lahuertadelnegro
Rank 02| Ruby Roman Grapes
Famous for their large size, sweetness, and rarity, these grapes can weigh over 20 grams each. They frequently fetch exorbitant prices at auctions, sometimes reaching up to Rs 6 lakh.
Credit: Instagram/@xu.fruit
Rank 03| Densuke Watermelon
Famous for its black skin and refreshing, sweet flesh, the Densuke watermelon is a rare gem cultivated only in Japan's Hokkaido. The scarcity of production pushes its price up to Rs 5 lakh.
Credit: Instagram/@reira_seno
Rank 04| Taiyo no Tamago Mangoes
Known as the “Egg of the Sun,” these mangoes are celebrated for their rich flavor and flawless sweetness. Carefully cultivated in greenhouses, they are often presented as luxury gifts, with prices reaching up to Rs 3 lakh.
Credit: Instagram/@secretsfinefood_uae
Rank 05| Heligan Pineapple
Grown in the Lost Gardens of Heligan, the Heligan Pineapple is renowned for its rarity and the intricate Victorian methods used in its cultivation. This exclusivity and historical significance make it one of the most expensive fruits globally and costs upto Rs 1 lakh.
Credit: Instagram/@heligangardens
Rank 06| Square Watermelon
Grown in Japan, square watermelons are shaped using boxes, creating their distinctive appearance. Though primarily ornamental, their rarity makes them expensive, with prices reaching premium levels.
Credit: Instagram/@tim_roisli
Rank 07| Sembikiya Queen Strawberries
Cultivated with great attention to detail, these strawberries are known for their perfect size and exceptional sweetness. Their limited availability has driven up demand, with each strawberry priced at approximately Rs 7,000.
Credit: Instagram/@thebangaloreberrycompany