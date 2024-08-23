IPPAWARDS 2024: Best of the iPhone photography awards

DH Web Desk

Grand prize winner

Boy Meets Shark, Tampa, Florida

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Erin Brooks - USA

1st place Photographer of the Year

Lifeguard Camp, Huntington Beach, California

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Glen Wilbert - USA

2nd Place Photographer of the Year

Pupils, Ta Prohm, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Anthony Maureal - USA

3rd Place Photographer of the Year

Tucson Morning, Fujian, China

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Wenlong Jiang - China

1st place Cityscape

Paradise, Chongqing, China

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Yanzhou Chen - China

1st place Travel

Sahara Surfing, Erg Chebbi, Northern Sahara, Morocco

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Khalid Mahmood - Sweden

1st place Landscape

Night Sky in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Paddy Chao - Taiwan

1st place Portrait

Grace, St Petersburg, Russia

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Artem-Koleganov - Germany

1st place Architecture

Entrance to the Fancy Land, Xiamen, China

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Leping Cheng - China

1st place Animals

Huntsman, Horse & Hounds, Cirencester, England

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Colin Hoskins - England

1st place Lifestyle

Lifeguard Camp, SoCal, Huntington Beach, California

Credit: IPPAWARDS/Glen Wilbert - USA

3rd Place – Portrait

The Gaddi Boy and his Goat, in Burwa, Himachal Pradesh

Credit: IPPAWARDS/IPPAWARDS - Manush Kalwari - India