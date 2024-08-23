IPPAWARDS 2024: Best of the iPhone photography awards

DH Web Desk
Grand prize winner
Boy Meets Shark, Tampa, Florida
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Erin Brooks - USA
1st place Photographer of the Year
Lifeguard Camp, Huntington Beach, California
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Glen Wilbert - USA
2nd Place Photographer of the Year
Pupils, Ta Prohm, Siem Reap, Cambodia
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Anthony Maureal - USA
3rd Place Photographer of the Year
Tucson Morning, Fujian, China
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Wenlong Jiang - China
1st place Cityscape
Paradise, Chongqing, China
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Yanzhou Chen - China
1st place Travel
Sahara Surfing, Erg Chebbi, Northern Sahara, Morocco
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Khalid Mahmood - Sweden
1st place Landscape
Night Sky in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Paddy Chao - Taiwan
1st place Portrait
Grace, St Petersburg, Russia
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Artem-Koleganov - Germany
1st place Architecture
Entrance to the Fancy Land, Xiamen, China
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Leping Cheng - China
1st place Animals
Huntsman, Horse & Hounds, Cirencester, England
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Colin Hoskins - England
1st place Lifestyle
Lifeguard Camp, SoCal, Huntington Beach, California
Credit: IPPAWARDS/Glen Wilbert - USA
3rd Place – Portrait
The Gaddi Boy and his Goat, in Burwa, Himachal Pradesh
Credit: IPPAWARDS/IPPAWARDS - Manush Kalwari - India