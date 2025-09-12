Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Prada’s timeless saree-inspired couture at TIFF 2025

DH Web Desk
Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with an extraordinary ensemble that flawlessly blended the cultural richness of India with high-fashion couture at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025.
Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor
Janhvi sizzled in Prada’s saree-inspired couture for TIFF, blending two distinct worlds.
The gown, which drew inspiration from the flowing, draped elegance of the saree, was updated with modern, minimalist design elements — a perfect fit for the cosmopolitan vibe of TIFF.
The couture piece was crafted in luxurious silk fabric, with intricate embroidery and delicate beadwork adorning the bodice and hem.
The saree’s signature draped silhouette was reimagined as an ethereal train that cascaded behind Janhvi, offering a contemporary twist to an age-old tradition.
With Prada’s saree-inspired couture, Janhvi has once again proven that her style knows no boundaries.
