Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani: Divas who've mastered the Art of Wearing White

DH Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor

Defining modern elegance, Janhvi stunned in a form-fitting embroidered white ensemble. The diva elevated her polished aesthetic with a selection of contemporary jewellery, including statement rings and a bold bracelet.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Ananya Panday

Ananya paired a bold, structured silhouette with timeless pearl elements and a defined waistline. Styled with a sleek bun and statement pearl drops, the look was a masterclass in modern, monochromatic glamour.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Shanaya Kapoor

Keeping it timeless, Shanaya stunned in a solid white, one-sided layered gown. The modest slit and one-shoulder silhouette were beautifully complemented by a sharp bun and selective accessories.

Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02

Sahher Bambba

Sahher dazzles in a turtleneck gown featuring a layered curtain drop and a daring thigh slit. She rounded out the radiant look with silver heels, a messy bun, and sparkling diamonds.

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba

Disha Patani

Disha channelled dreamlike elegance in a straight-cut white lace gown. Her look was completed by a soft, face-framing bun and dewy glam, proving that a minimalist approach can create a maximal impact.

Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani