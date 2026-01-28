Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani: Divas who've mastered the Art of Wearing White

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Defining modern elegance, Janhvi stunned in a form-fitting embroidered white ensemble. The diva elevated her polished aesthetic with a selection of contemporary jewellery, including statement rings and a bold bracelet.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Ananya Panday
Ananya paired a bold, structured silhouette with timeless pearl elements and a defined waistline. Styled with a sleek bun and statement pearl drops, the look was a masterclass in modern, monochromatic glamour.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Shanaya Kapoor
Keeping it timeless, Shanaya stunned in a solid white, one-sided layered gown. The modest slit and one-shoulder silhouette were beautifully complemented by a sharp bun and selective accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Sahher Bambba
Sahher dazzles in a turtleneck gown featuring a layered curtain drop and a daring thigh slit. She rounded out the radiant look with silver heels, a messy bun, and sparkling diamonds.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
Disha Patani
Disha channelled dreamlike elegance in a straight-cut white lace gown. Her look was completed by a soft, face-framing bun and dewy glam, proving that a minimalist approach can create a maximal impact.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani