Karwa Chauth 2025: Celebrity-approved looks to steal the spotlight this festive season

DH Web Desk
Featuring beautiful paisley embroidery, Sonakshi Sinha sizzles in an angrakha sharara set that offers both elegance and comfort. From the richness of its colour to the precision of its embroidery, the craftsmanship is nothing short of perfect.
Credit: Pink City
Vidya Balan radiates elegance in a red lotus mandala bandhni saree, a perfect choice for Karwa Chauth. Its timeless design ensures it can be cherished for generations to come.
Credit: Pink City
Mira Kapoor dazzles in the Red Tree Motif Saree Skirt Set, showcasing exquisite Persian-inspired embroidery and intricate marodi work. The luxurious red silk and impeccable craftsmanship create a timeless, elegant statement.
Credit: Ridhi Mehra
Shilpa Shetty dons a vibrant multicoloured draped saree in jade green, cranberry, and rust hues, beautifully embellished with golden gota embroidery, paired with a chic sweetheart neck blouse.
Credit: Vvani by Vani Vats
Hina Khan sizzles in a fuchsia silk sharara set that includes a V-neck kurta with hand embroidery and scalloped hem detailing, complemented by a flared kali sharara and a delicate hand-embroidered organza dupatta. Ideal for festive occasions, it combines timeless craftsmanship with refined style.
Credit: Deep Thee
Designed with a maroon flared jacket set, this outfit worn by Malaika Arora is beautifully embellished with antique golden beads and skilfully crafted hand embroidery. The look is completed with a flowing silk organza dupatta, elevating the outfit's sophisticated appeal.
Credit: Jigar Mali