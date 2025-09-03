Lehenga love: Actresses show us how to rock festive fashion

DH Web Desk

Ananya Panday

Ananya looks radiant and full of life in a brilliant purple lehenga. With beautiful gold embroidery detailing the skirt and blouse, she accessorizes with golden jewelry to create a festive and regal look.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Medha Shankr

In a stunning pastel peach lehenga, Medha is a picture of grace. The ensemble, covered in sparkling details and embellishments, is perfectly complemented by her simple accessories and minimal makeup, which lets the outfit take center stage.

Credit: Instagram/@medhashankr

Pratibha Ranta

In a sleek, all-black lehenga, the Laapataa Ladies actress channels minimal elegance. The outfit, which has solid color-blocked details at the bottom, on the sleeves, and on the dupatta, is complemented by her unique accessories.

Credit: Instagram/@gulabobyabusandeep

Sharvari Wagh

The Munjya actress, Sharvari, combines a textured, sculpted blouse featuring gold studs with a bold, wide-striped lehenga skirt. The ensemble speaks for itself, as she completes the look with a single accessory: stud earrings.

Credit: Instagram/@sharvari

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi brings a touch of traditional sophistication to the festive season in a peach-pink lehenga. The piece, with its heart-shaped blouse and traditional embroidery, is a great choice for a minimal and stylish statement.

Credit: Instagram/@khushikapoor

Alaya F

Wearing a beautiful silver lehenga with an all-over floral texture, Alaya looks radiant. She effortlessly pairs the skirt with a V-neck blouse and a ruffled dupatta, completing the look with just a pair of bold earrings.

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf