Lehenga love: Actresses show us how to rock festive fashion

DH Web Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya looks radiant and full of life in a brilliant purple lehenga. With beautiful gold embroidery detailing the skirt and blouse, she accessorizes with golden jewelry to create a festive and regal look.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Medha Shankr
In a stunning pastel peach lehenga, Medha is a picture of grace. The ensemble, covered in sparkling details and embellishments, is perfectly complemented by her simple accessories and minimal makeup, which lets the outfit take center stage.
Credit: Instagram/@medhashankr
Pratibha Ranta
In a sleek, all-black lehenga, the Laapataa Ladies actress channels minimal elegance. The outfit, which has solid color-blocked details at the bottom, on the sleeves, and on the dupatta, is complemented by her unique accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@gulabobyabusandeep
Sharvari Wagh
The Munjya actress, Sharvari, combines a textured, sculpted blouse featuring gold studs with a bold, wide-striped lehenga skirt. The ensemble speaks for itself, as she completes the look with a single accessory: stud earrings.
Credit: Instagram/@sharvari
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi brings a touch of traditional sophistication to the festive season in a peach-pink lehenga. The piece, with its heart-shaped blouse and traditional embroidery, is a great choice for a minimal and stylish statement.
Credit: Instagram/@khushikapoor
Alaya F
Wearing a beautiful silver lehenga with an all-over floral texture, Alaya looks radiant. She effortlessly pairs the skirt with a V-neck blouse and a ruffled dupatta, completing the look with just a pair of bold earrings.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf