Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios bags 72nd title

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios scripted history by winning the 72nd Miss Universe pageant.

Credit: Reuters

She became Nicaragua's first woman to win an international beauty pageant.

Credit: Reuters

Miss Universe Palacios is a 23-year-old mental health activist and audiovisual producer from Managua, Nicaragua.

Credit: Reuters

Palacios was crowned by USA's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held the title of Miss Universe for the year 2022.

Credit: Instagram/@missuniverse

Palacios bested entrants from 83 other countries, including Miss India Shweta Sharda, who was called into the list of top 20 contestants.

Credit: Instagram/@missuniverse

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerged as the first runner-up.

Credit: Instagram/@porxild

Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was named the second runner-up at the event.

Credit: Instagram/@morayawilson