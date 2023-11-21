Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios bags 72nd title

DH Web Desk
Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios scripted history by winning the 72nd Miss Universe pageant.
She became Nicaragua's first woman to win an international beauty pageant.
Miss Universe Palacios is a 23-year-old mental health activist and audiovisual producer from Managua, Nicaragua.
Palacios was crowned by USA's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held the title of Miss Universe for the year 2022.
Palacios bested entrants from 83 other countries, including Miss India Shweta Sharda, who was called into the list of top 20 contestants.
Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerged as the first runner-up.
Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was named the second runner-up at the event.
