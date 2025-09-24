Navratri Day 3: Celebrities slay in stunning blue ensembles

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi nails the Navratri vibe in a stunning blue saree. Elegant and detailed, it's a festive must-try. And yes, jhumkas with a saree? Always a win.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ibrahim Ali Khan
A classic piece in any ethnic wardrobe, the bandhgala sherwani never fails to impress. The striking golden buttons and cufflinks elevate the entire look, bringing an air of sophistication.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ananya Panday
Ananya wins hearts with her effortless Navratri style, graceful, simple and perfect for poojas. The red jhumkas take it up a notch.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Aaman Devgan
Aaman keeps it cool and classy with an embroidered jacket and simple separates. A standout Navratri-ready look.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rasha Thadani
Rasha shows us exactly why lehengas never go out of style. Her stunningly detailed outfit is both on-trend and ideal for Navratri, giving your festive look an instant upgrade.
Credit: Special Arrangement