Navratri Day 3: Celebrities slay in stunning blue ensembles

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi nails the Navratri vibe in a stunning blue saree. Elegant and detailed, it's a festive must-try. And yes, jhumkas with a saree? Always a win.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

A classic piece in any ethnic wardrobe, the bandhgala sherwani never fails to impress. The striking golden buttons and cufflinks elevate the entire look, bringing an air of sophistication.

Ananya Panday

Ananya wins hearts with her effortless Navratri style, graceful, simple and perfect for poojas. The red jhumkas take it up a notch.

Aaman Devgan

Aaman keeps it cool and classy with an embroidered jacket and simple separates. A standout Navratri-ready look.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha shows us exactly why lehengas never go out of style. Her stunningly detailed outfit is both on-trend and ideal for Navratri, giving your festive look an instant upgrade.

