Navratri Day 4 Style File: Celebs shine bright in vibrant yellow ensembles

DH Web Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya owned the night-time Navratri vibe in a breathtaking lehenga, effortlessly blending glamour with grace. The intricate glasswork added just the right hint of sparkle while keeping the look refined and modest.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Navya Nanda Naveli
Keeping it classy and simple is the way to go this Navratri. Navya's timeless salwar suit brings a fresh flair to your festive wardrobe.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Abhay Verma
Abhay’s understated yellow outfit brings just the right amount of vibrance, perfectly syncing with his natural charm and complexion.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sparsh Srivastava
Sparsh’s yellow kurta is serving festive charm at its finest. With its candid vibe and traditional essence, it’s a Navratri must-have.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Shanaya Kapoor
Modern glamour meets timeless tradition with the saree reboot. Shanaya Kapoor’s yellow saree made waves, and this Navratri, a sleek corset saree is your go-to for making an unforgettable statement.
Credit: Special Arrangement