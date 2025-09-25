Navratri Day 4 Style File: Celebs shine bright in vibrant yellow ensembles

DH Web Desk

Ananya Panday

Ananya owned the night-time Navratri vibe in a breathtaking lehenga, effortlessly blending glamour with grace. The intricate glasswork added just the right hint of sparkle while keeping the look refined and modest.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Navya Nanda Naveli

Keeping it classy and simple is the way to go this Navratri. Navya's timeless salwar suit brings a fresh flair to your festive wardrobe.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Abhay Verma

Abhay’s understated yellow outfit brings just the right amount of vibrance, perfectly syncing with his natural charm and complexion.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Sparsh Srivastava

Sparsh’s yellow kurta is serving festive charm at its finest. With its candid vibe and traditional essence, it’s a Navratri must-have.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Shanaya Kapoor

Modern glamour meets timeless tradition with the saree reboot. Shanaya Kapoor’s yellow saree made waves, and this Navratri, a sleek corset saree is your go-to for making an unforgettable statement.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement