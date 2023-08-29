Onam 2023: 6 dishes you need to try

DH Web Desk
Avial: A mixed vegetable dish cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based gravy.
Olan: A mild curry made with ash gourd, coconut milk, and black-eyed peas.
Pulissery: A yogurt-based curry with vegetables like pumpkin or cucumber.
This traditional Indian sweet pudding is made using milk, grains, lentils and jaggery or sugar. It's a cherished dessert in South Indian cuisine and is often served as part of festive meals or special occasions.
Rasam: A tangy and spicy soup made with tamarind and spices.
Pal Payasam: Onam 'sadhya' is incomplete without pal payasam, a sweet dish made of milk, sugar and other traditional Indian savouries.
