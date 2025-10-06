Paris Fashion Week 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez steals the spotlight in all-black look

DH Web Desk
Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was one celebrities who left an lasting impression at the Paris Fashion Week with her striking appearance.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
She made heads turn in an all-black outfit, impressing global appearances with her fashion choices.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Jacqueline wowed in an elegantly tailored, body-hugging gown, making waves with her hot and stylish avatar, garnering immense praise from the audience.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
She paired her look with a minimalist clutch, letting the outfit’s sleek lines and subtle embellishments speak for themselves.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Her hairdo was styled perfectly to complement the ensemble, adding a touch of modern elegance to the overall look.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Jacqueline consistently impresses with her bold fashion choices and global appearances, effortlessly showcasing that grace and charm are her timeless trademarks on every international stage.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez