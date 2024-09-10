Peach Sarees: Celebrities leading this festive season's fashion trend

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan always dazzles with her style, and this glittering peach saree is ideal for the festive season.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha dazzles in this peach hued saree that is simple yet chic.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza never fails to impress! This stunning saree look has us falling for her all over again. We’re definitely taking notes to recreate this for the festive season.

Shilpa Shetty

In this peach saree, Shilpa Shetty exudes pure diva glamour. Paired with elegant jewelry, her look scores nails a perfect festive look.

Tahira Kashyap

The writer director Tahira Kashyap aces the subtle peach saree look. This is a look perfect for your Ganpati Darshans this year.

Kanika Dhillon

In this peach saree, ace writer-producer Kanika Dhillon looks stunning. The charming fabric and breezy style are truly impressive and one of our favorites.

