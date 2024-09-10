Peach Sarees: Celebrities leading this festive season's fashion trend

DH Web Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan always dazzles with her style, and this glittering peach saree is ideal for the festive season.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha dazzles in this peach hued saree that is simple yet chic.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza never fails to impress! This stunning saree look has us falling for her all over again. We’re definitely taking notes to recreate this for the festive season.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Shilpa Shetty
In this peach saree, Shilpa Shetty exudes pure diva glamour. Paired with elegant jewelry, her look scores nails a perfect festive look.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Tahira Kashyap
The writer director Tahira Kashyap aces the subtle peach saree look. This is a look perfect for your Ganpati Darshans this year.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kanika Dhillon
In this peach saree, ace writer-producer Kanika Dhillon looks stunning. The charming fabric and breezy style are truly impressive and one of our favorites.
Credit: Special Arrangement