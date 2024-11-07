Raabta by Night: Delhi’s elite gather for the Biggest Diwali Bash of the year

DH Web Desk
Delhi’s festive season was in full swing as Raabta by Night, one of the most anticipated Diwali parties, dazzled the national capital with opulent decor, exquisite cuisine, and a gathering of the city’s most influential personalities.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Hosted by Rahul, the party was held in a plush place blending tradition with glamour and providing a social hub for the elite to celebrate and reconnect.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The guest list saw who's-who from Delhi's social, business, and entertainment circles.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Entrepreneurs, politicians, socialites, and prominent figures from Delhi's arts and fashion industries attended, making the event a hotspot for high-profile networking and glamorous reunions.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Many of Delhi’s elite graced the event, dressed in their finest traditional and fusion attire, showcasing the best of Indian fashion with a modern twist.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The host Rahul poses with Deeksha Mishra at the party.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Guneet Virdi and Sunny Virdi pose together for a photo during the Diwali party, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Meenakshi Dutt, Naetal Singh Dutt and Shivangi Dutt pose for photo during the party.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Guests pose for a photo during Raabta by Night, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement