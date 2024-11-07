Raabta by Night: Delhi’s elite gather for the Biggest Diwali Bash of the year

Delhi’s festive season was in full swing as Raabta by Night, one of the most anticipated Diwali parties, dazzled the national capital with opulent decor, exquisite cuisine, and a gathering of the city’s most influential personalities.

Hosted by Rahul, the party was held in a plush place blending tradition with glamour and providing a social hub for the elite to celebrate and reconnect.

The guest list saw who's-who from Delhi's social, business, and entertainment circles.

Entrepreneurs, politicians, socialites, and prominent figures from Delhi's arts and fashion industries attended, making the event a hotspot for high-profile networking and glamorous reunions.

Many of Delhi’s elite graced the event, dressed in their finest traditional and fusion attire, showcasing the best of Indian fashion with a modern twist.

The host Rahul poses with Deeksha Mishra at the party.

Guneet Virdi and Sunny Virdi pose together for a photo during the Diwali party, in New Delhi.

Meenakshi Dutt, Naetal Singh Dutt and Shivangi Dutt pose for photo during the party.

Guests pose for a photo during Raabta by Night, in New Delhi.

