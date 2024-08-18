Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 last-minute gifts to save the day

DH Web Desk

Perfumes

Perfumes are a timeless and lasting gift choice for Rakhi. This little box of happiness, filled with delightful fragrances, will add a touch of luxury and joy to your sister’s day.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Suit Sets

A selection of stylish ready-to-stitch suit sets makes a thoughtful Rakhi gift for your beloved sister. These suits offer her a creative canvas to express her unique style!

Credit: Pexels

Skincare Gift Box

Decent skincare products for a self-care routine can also be customised and gifted on Raksha Bandhan.

Credit: Pexels

Chocolate Hamper

A decadent assortment of her favorite chocolates will always help you impress your sister on Raksha Bandhan.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Gift a plant/flowers

A collection of plants or flowers will leave memories together.

Credit: Pexels