Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Deverakonda to Janhvi Kapoor: Stars who made Beanie a fashion statement

DH Web Desk

Vijay Deverakonda

VD consistently masters the beanie aesthetic. His relaxed brown headwear feels effortlessly cool, perfectly capturing his signature understated style.

Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK elevates the humble beanie with effortless confidence, proving that the right accessory adds instant charm to any public look.

Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi keeps it playful with a beanie that reads “Go Away”, and honestly, it’s a whole mood. The quirky accessory adds personality to her look, making it equal parts cute and relatable.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Gurmeet Choudhary

Guru mastered the London winter style, using a beanie to add a sleek, effortless edge to his vacation wardrobe.

Credit: Instagram/@guruchoudhary

Ananya Panday

Ananya nails the nerdy-chic aesthetic in a black beanie and clear frames. It’s a fresh, low-effort look we’re definitely adding to our mood boards.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday