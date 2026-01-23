Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Deverakonda to Janhvi Kapoor: Stars who made Beanie a fashion statement

DH Web Desk
Vijay Deverakonda
VD consistently masters the beanie aesthetic. His relaxed brown headwear feels effortlessly cool, perfectly capturing his signature understated style.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK elevates the humble beanie with effortless confidence, proving that the right accessory adds instant charm to any public look.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi keeps it playful with a beanie that reads “Go Away”, and honestly, it’s a whole mood. The quirky accessory adds personality to her look, making it equal parts cute and relatable.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Gurmeet Choudhary
Guru mastered the London winter style, using a beanie to add a sleek, effortless edge to his vacation wardrobe.
Credit: Instagram/@guruchoudhary
Ananya Panday
Ananya nails the nerdy-chic aesthetic in a black beanie and clear frames. It’s a fresh, low-effort look we’re definitely adding to our mood boards.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday