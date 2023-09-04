Teachers' Day 2023: Best DIY Gifts for your 'Guru'

DH Web Desk

Personalised Card: A heartfelt handwritten card with a personal message can mean a lot. You can decorate it with drawings, stickers, or use calligraphy for an elegant touch.

|

Credit: Getty Images

Personalized Plant Pot: Paint or decorate a clay flowerpot and plant a small succulent or herb in it. Attach a note saying, "Thank you for helping me grow."

|

Credit: Getty Images

Decorative Bookmarks: Craft unique bookmarks using colorful paper, ribbons, and decorative elements.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Homemade Treats: Bake a batch of homemade cookies, brownies, or other treats, and package them in a decorative tin or box.

|

Credit: Getty Images

Personalized Photo Frame: Decorate a plain photo frame with paint, buttons, or beads. Insert a memorable class photo or leave it blank for your teacher to personalize.

|

Credit: Pexels