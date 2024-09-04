Teachers' Day 2024: 5 Heartfelt gifts to show appreciation towards your Master

DH Web Desk
Plants
A small, easy-to-care-for plant or succulent can bring cheer and freshness to Teacher's workspace. A plant gift can brighten up and spread joy to teacher’s desk.
Credit: Pexels
Personalised Card
Consider giving a handwritten note to show your gratitude to your teacher. This personal touch leaves a lasting impression and can be the most meaningful gift of all.
Credit: Pexels
Gift Basket
An assortment of books, pens, flowers, sweets, and cookies can be a wonderful gift idea. Customize it according to your teacher’s tastes, along with a personal note to add a special touch.
Credit: Pexels
Books
Pick a book that resonates with your teacher's passions or is a popular choice in their field. As books make a more memorable gift than many others, as each time the recipient reads it, they'll think of you.
Credit: Pexels
Perfume
A perfume is a personal choice, and selecting their favorite scent demonstrates that you know them well. Every time they apply the perfume, they are likely to think of the person who gave it to them.
Credit: DH Pool Photo