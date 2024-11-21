Top 10 most expensive shopping areas in the world

DH Web Desk
Milan's Via Monte Napoleone tops the list, with rent soaring up to $1,959 per square foot.
Credit: Instagram/@wlada.ostrowska
Second on the list is New York's Upper Fifth Avenue (49th to 60th streets). Here rent goes up to $1,913 per square foot.
Credit: Instagram/@nicktan2003
With $1,685 per square foot, New Bond Street in London takes the third spot.
Credit: Instagram/@charithgilbert
The fourth spot was taken by Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, with rent per square foot going up to $1,537 per square foot.
Credit: Instagram/@nxtchxnn__
Avenue des Champs Elysees in Paris secured the fifth place, with rent going up to $1,226 per square foot.
Credit: Instagram/@petch77
Sixth on the spot is Tokyo's Ginza with $1,134 per square foot rent.
Credit: Instagram/@christophe_world
Zurich's Bahnhoftstrasse was ranked seventh on the list with $939 rent per square foot.
Credit: Instagram/@kolleg_essig
Pitt Street Mall in Sydney claims the eighth position with a rent of $767 per square foot.
Credit: Instagram/@stephtee
Ninth on the list is Seoul's Myeongdong, with a rent of $658 per square foot.
Credit: Reuters
Vienna's Kohlmarkt rounds off the top ten list of most expensive retail locations worldwide by rent per square foot, with $1,959 rent per square foot.
Credit: Instagram/@vienna_alexxandra
Securing 22nd position, Khan Market in Delhi emerged as India's most expensive retail destination with rent of $229 per square foot.
Credit: Instagram/@myhomeiskhan