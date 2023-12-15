10 popular destinations to ring in New Year 2024

DH Web Desk
Sydney, Australia: The famous Sydney Harbour fireworks is one of the first major celebrations and attracts several travel enthusiasts. It is also one of the first countries to welcome the New Year.
Credit: Reuters
Paris, France: The City of Lights becomes even more magical during New Year's Eve, with special events, parties, and a breathtaking light show at the Eiffel Tower.
Credit: Reuters
Dubai, UAE: Known for its extravagant fireworks display, Dubai offers a luxurious and vibrant celebration, with parties at top hotels and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa.
Credit: Pexels
New York City, USA: Revellers throng Times Square as they host one of the world's most famous New Year's Eve parties, with the dropping of the ball at midnight and a spectacular fireworks display.
Credit: Pexels
Tokyo, Japan: One can experience a mix of traditional and modern celebrations in Tokyo, with temple bells ringing, and a vibrant fireworks display at Zojoji Temple near Tokyo Tower.
Credit: Reuters
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Travellers across the globe join the lively celebrations on Copacabana Beach, where millions of people gather for live music, fireworks, and traditional Brazilian rituals to welcome the New Year.
Credit: Pexels
Cape Town, South Africa: Visiting Cape Town's Victoria and Alfred Waterfront is one of the best places to ring in the new year. The place is known for its lively atmosphere, live music, and spectacular fireworks show over Table Mountain.
Credit: Instagram/@hn_travel_photography
India is also renowned for its grand and diverse New Year celebrations, which vary across regions and communities.
Credit: Pexels