10 Safest countries to travel in 2024

Rank 10: Australia
Beyond its natural beauty, Australia is also known for its vibrant cities, friendly locals, and a laid-back lifestyle that attracts visitors from around the globe.
Credit: Instagram/@sydneyoperahouse
Rank 09| Iceland
Iceland is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, including glaciers, waterfalls, geysers, hot springs, and volcanic landscapes.
Credit: Instagram/@iceland.explore
Rank 08| Denmark
Celebrated for its enchanting mix of rich history, modern design, and high quality of life, Denmark is famous for its fairy-tale-like castles and picturesque coastal villages.
Credit: Instagram/@govisitdenmark
Rank 07| Portugal
Nestled on the Iberian Peninsula, Portugal is renowned for its picturesque cities, with Lisbon and Porto standing out for their charming cobblestone streets, historic architecture, and lively atmosphere.
Credit: Instagram/@portugal.explores
Rank 06| United Kingdom
The UK is home to iconic landmarks such as the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, and Stonehenge, all of which reflect its long and storied history.
Credit: Instagram/@uk.explores
Rank 05| Netherlands
The Netherlands is famous for its picturesque landscapes, iconic windmills, and vibrant tulip fields.
Credit: Instagram/@netherlandstravelers
Rank 04| Ireland
Ireland is famous for its enchanting landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. The lush green countryside, adorned with rolling hills and dotted with charming villages, has earned Ireland the nickname "The Emerald Isle."
Credit: Instagram/@ireland.explores
Rank 03| Norway
Norway is famous for its breathtaking natural landscapes, a testament to its majestic fjords, towering mountains, and crystal-clear lakes. The country's iconic fjords, including the Geirangerfjord and Naeroyfjord, draw visitors with their dramatic beauty.
Credit: Instagram/@visitnorway
Rank 02| Switzerland
Switzerland is home to the majestic Swiss Alps, a world-famous mountain range that offers breathtaking landscapes, iconic peaks like the Matterhorn, and exceptional skiing and hiking opportunities.
Credit: Instagram/@switzerland.explores
Rank 01| Canada
Canada is celebrated for its vast and diverse landscapes, encompassing everything from majestic mountain ranges and pristine lakes to dense forests and expansive coastlines.
Credit: Instagram/@canada