10 Safest countries to travel in 2024

Rank 10: Australia

Beyond its natural beauty, Australia is also known for its vibrant cities, friendly locals, and a laid-back lifestyle that attracts visitors from around the globe.

Rank 09| Iceland

Iceland is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, including glaciers, waterfalls, geysers, hot springs, and volcanic landscapes.

Rank 08| Denmark

Celebrated for its enchanting mix of rich history, modern design, and high quality of life, Denmark is famous for its fairy-tale-like castles and picturesque coastal villages.

Rank 07| Portugal

Nestled on the Iberian Peninsula, Portugal is renowned for its picturesque cities, with Lisbon and Porto standing out for their charming cobblestone streets, historic architecture, and lively atmosphere.

Rank 06| United Kingdom

The UK is home to iconic landmarks such as the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, and Stonehenge, all of which reflect its long and storied history.

Rank 05| Netherlands

The Netherlands is famous for its picturesque landscapes, iconic windmills, and vibrant tulip fields.

Rank 04| Ireland

Ireland is famous for its enchanting landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. The lush green countryside, adorned with rolling hills and dotted with charming villages, has earned Ireland the nickname "The Emerald Isle."

Rank 03| Norway

Norway is famous for its breathtaking natural landscapes, a testament to its majestic fjords, towering mountains, and crystal-clear lakes. The country's iconic fjords, including the Geirangerfjord and Naeroyfjord, draw visitors with their dramatic beauty.

Rank 02| Switzerland

Switzerland is home to the majestic Swiss Alps, a world-famous mountain range that offers breathtaking landscapes, iconic peaks like the Matterhorn, and exceptional skiing and hiking opportunities.

Rank 01| Canada

Canada is celebrated for its vast and diverse landscapes, encompassing everything from majestic mountain ranges and pristine lakes to dense forests and expansive coastlines.

