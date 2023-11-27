5 most beautiful national parks in the world

DH Web Desk
Kakadu National Park, Australia: Considered the largest national park in Australia, Kakadu is known for its diverse ecosystems, including wetlands, savannahs, and sandstone escarpments.
Credit: Instagram/@daniellecook
Serengeti National Park, Africa: The Serengeti is a testament to the wonders of the natural world, drawing visitors from around the globe to witness its unparalleled beauty and biodiversity.
Credit: Instagram/@serengeti_national_park
Galapagos National Park, Ecuador: The Galapagos Islands are a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for their unique and diverse wildlife, including giant tortoises, marine iguanas, and blue-footed boobies.
Credit: Instagram/@galapagosnationalpark
Yellowstone National Park, USA: One of the first national parks of the world, Yellowstone is famous for its geothermal features, including geysers and hot springs, as well as diverse wildlife.
Credit: Instagram/@yellowstonenps
Ranthambore National Park, India: One of the largest national parks in India, Ranthambore is renowned for its population of Bengal tigers. This national park stands as a testament to successful wildlife conservation and offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical significance.
Credit: PTI Photo