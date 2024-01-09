7 things to do in Lakshadweep in 2024

DH Web Desk
Relax on the pristine and picturesque beaches like Kavaratti, Minicoy, Agatti, Kadmat and Bangaram, and soak in the sun.
Credit: Instagram/@lakshadweep_vlogger_
Take a leisurely walk along the shoreline, collecting seashells or enjoying the scenery.
Credit: Pexels
Snorkel or scuba dive to explore the vibrant marine life and coral reefs.
Credit: Pexels
Engage in various water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding.
Credit: Pexels
Rent a boat or join a guided tour for island hopping or fishing adventures.
Credit: Instagram/@lakshadweep_vlogger_
Experience the thrill of jet skiing or parasailing, depending on the offerings and weather.
Credit: Pexels
Witness the mesmerising sunrise/sunset at the beautiful island. The sky transforms into a gigantic canvas painted with vibrant colours during this time.
Credit: Instagram/@lakshadweep_vlogger_