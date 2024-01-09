7 things to do in Lakshadweep in 2024

DH Web Desk

Relax on the pristine and picturesque beaches like Kavaratti, Minicoy, Agatti, Kadmat and Bangaram, and soak in the sun.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshadweep_vlogger_

Take a leisurely walk along the shoreline, collecting seashells or enjoying the scenery.

Credit: Pexels

Snorkel or scuba dive to explore the vibrant marine life and coral reefs.

Credit: Pexels

Engage in various water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

Credit: Pexels

Rent a boat or join a guided tour for island hopping or fishing adventures.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshadweep_vlogger_

Experience the thrill of jet skiing or parasailing, depending on the offerings and weather.

Credit: Pexels

Witness the mesmerising sunrise/sunset at the beautiful island. The sky transforms into a gigantic canvas painted with vibrant colours during this time.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshadweep_vlogger_