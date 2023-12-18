Five best cities to visit in 2024

DH Web Desk
Rank 05| Singapore is indeed considered one of the best places to visit for its futuristic and iconic attractions.
Credit: Pexels
Rank 04| Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, is a vibrant metropolis famous for its rich blend of traditional and modern attractions.
Credit: Pexels
Rank 03|The city that never sleeps New York City, USA is famous for its skyline, Broadway shows, museums, and diverse neighbourhoods.
Credit: Pexels
Rank 02| Known as the 'City of Light', Paris is celebrated for its art, architecture, and romantic ambiance.
Credit: Pexels
Rank 01| London is known for numerous iconic and famous places that attract travellers from around the world. This city maintains its dominant status among global cities, standing as a top destination for international travellers.
Credit: Pexels