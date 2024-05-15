International Family Day: 7 Top destinations for family adventures in India

DH Web Desk
Kashmir's Scenic Hill Stations
Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg offer breathtaking scenery, serene lakes, and adventure sports like skiing and snowboarding.
Himachal's Adventure Spots
Khajjiar, known as India's Mini Switzerland, is perfect for paragliding and nature walks, while Keylong and Bir Billing are popular for mountain biking and paragliding. McLeodganj offers a unique cultural experience.
Uttarakhand's Himalayan Beauty
Auli is famous for skiing in winter and transforms into a lush paradise in summer, ideal for camping. Nainital offers boating and scenic views, while Kausani boasts panoramic Himalayan vistas.
North East Marvels
Tawang and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh offer stunning mountain views and Buddhist monasteries, while Kalimpong and Darjeeling in 5- 6- West Bengal are known for their hills and colonial charm.
Sikkim's Enchanting Destinations
Gangtok offers monasteries and ropeway rides, while Pelling is a serene town surrounded by mountains.
Beach Bliss in Goa and Andaman
Goa's beaches and Andaman's clear waters are ideal for water sports and relaxation.
Tamil Nadu's Hill Getaways
Yercaud and Kodaikanal offer scenic beauty and boating, while Ooty is famous for its toy train.
