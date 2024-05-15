International Family Day: 7 Top destinations for family adventures in India

DH Web Desk

Kashmir's Scenic Hill Stations

Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg offer breathtaking scenery, serene lakes, and adventure sports like skiing and snowboarding.

Credit: Pexels

Himachal's Adventure Spots

Khajjiar, known as India's Mini Switzerland, is perfect for paragliding and nature walks, while Keylong and Bir Billing are popular for mountain biking and paragliding. McLeodganj offers a unique cultural experience.

Credit: Instagram/@paragliding_kullu_manali

Uttarakhand's Himalayan Beauty

Auli is famous for skiing in winter and transforms into a lush paradise in summer, ideal for camping. Nainital offers boating and scenic views, while Kausani boasts panoramic Himalayan vistas.

Credit: NYT

North East Marvels

Tawang and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh offer stunning mountain views and Buddhist monasteries, while Kalimpong and Darjeeling in 5- 6- West Bengal are known for their hills and colonial charm.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Sikkim's Enchanting Destinations

Gangtok offers monasteries and ropeway rides, while Pelling is a serene town surrounded by mountains.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Beach Bliss in Goa and Andaman

Goa's beaches and Andaman's clear waters are ideal for water sports and relaxation.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Tamil Nadu's Hill Getaways

Yercaud and Kodaikanal offer scenic beauty and boating, while Ooty is famous for its toy train.

Credit: DH Pool Photo