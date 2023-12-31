Most searched travel destinations in 2023

Vietnam - This Southeast Asian country is famous for its pristine beaches, rivers and Buddhist pagodas and is ranked first on the list of most searched travel destinations.


Goa - Yet another beach paradise and a haven for people with a craze for parties ranked second on the list.

Bali - A province of Indonesia best known for its tropical weather and culinary delights ranked third.

Sri Lanka - The island nation that is home to several ethnic groups ranked fourth on the list.

Thailand - Known for its royal palaces, ancient ruins and beautiful temples, this country comes fifth on the list.

Kashmir - Vacationing in this Winter Wonderland is a dream for many. With several tourist destinations to its name, this spot sees considerable footfall during the winter months and is sixth on the list.

Coorg - This place in Karnataka, known as the Scotland of India, is seventh on the list and is famous for its great climate, hill ranges, and coffee plantations.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - Situated in the Bay of Bengal, this Union Territory, ranked eighth on the list, has great white-sand beaches, mangrove forests and tropical rainforests.

Italy - Among many tempting things about this country ranked ninth on the list, local cuisine is the first thing that draws travellers to this place.

Switzerland - Noted for its ski resorts, hiking trails and mountain ranged, this country ranked tenth on the list.

