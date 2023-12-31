Most searched travel destinations in 2023

DH Web Desk
Vietnam - This Southeast Asian country is famous for its pristine beaches, rivers and Buddhist pagodas and is ranked first on the list of most searched travel destinations.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Goa - Yet another beach paradise and a haven for people with a craze for parties ranked second on the list.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Bali - A province of Indonesia best known for its tropical weather and culinary delights ranked third.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sri Lanka - The island nation that is home to several ethnic groups ranked fourth on the list.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Thailand - Known for its royal palaces, ancient ruins and beautiful temples, this country comes fifth on the list.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Kashmir - Vacationing in this Winter Wonderland is a dream for many. With several tourist destinations to its name, this spot sees considerable footfall during the winter months and is sixth on the list.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Coorg - This place in Karnataka, known as the Scotland of India, is seventh on the list and is famous for its great climate, hill ranges, and coffee plantations.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - Situated in the Bay of Bengal, this Union Territory, ranked eighth on the list, has great white-sand beaches, mangrove forests and tropical rainforests.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Italy - Among many tempting things about this country ranked ninth on the list, local cuisine is the first thing that draws travellers to this place.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Switzerland - Noted for its ski resorts, hiking trails and mountain ranged, this country ranked tenth on the list.
Credit: Pixabay Photo