Sunny Escapes: Ultimate guide to sun-soaked paradises around the world

Napier-Hastings, New Zealand: Napier-Hastings welcomes sun enthusiasts to a wonderful fusion of culture and seaside appeal in New Zealand's beautiful Hawke's Bay.
Sentosa Island, Singapore: Sentosa offers a sun-drenched retreat with the ideal fusion of leisure, entertainment, and natural beauty, from stunning sunsets at Tanjong Beach to family-friendly experiences.
Kutch, India: The enormous white salt flats in this salt desert create an unreal sight when illuminated by the blazing Indian sun.
Thulusdhoo, Maldives: A hidden gem in the Maldives, Thulusdhoo provides a special fusion of sun tourism and surf culture.
Da Nang, Vietnam: Vietnam's Da Nang, with its stunning beaches and numerous cultural attractions, emerges as a sun-drenched jewel.
Byron Bay, Australia: The sun-drenched sanctuary of Byron Bay, Australia, charms with its laid-back vibe and immaculate beaches. Surfers cut through the waves, and the golden dunes go on forever.
Bali, Indonesia: Bali is the pinnacle of sun tourism due to its stunning beaches and diverse culture. It provides a wide range of coastal experiences, from the golden sands of Kuta to the opulent sanctuaries of Seminyak.
Phuket, Thailand: A sweltering paradise, luring visitors to its renowned beaches, Phuket provides a variety of coastline experiences, from the lively Patong to the serene beaches of Karon and Kata.
